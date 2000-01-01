National Electronics Holdings Ltd (SEHK:213)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 213
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 213
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:213
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINBMG6374F1041
Company Profile
National Electronics Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes the Manufacture of watches and trading of watch movements; Property development and investment and Hotel operation. Manufacture of watches and trading of watch movements segment is engaged in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic watches and watch parts, trading of watch movements and watch parts. It generates maximum revenue from the Manufacture of watches and trading of watch movements segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and the PRC and also has a presence in North America, Europe, and Other Countries.National Electronics Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the company and its subsidiaries are the manufacture, assembly and sale of electronic watches, property development and hotel operation.