National Electronics Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes the Manufacture of watches and trading of watch movements; Property development and investment and Hotel operation. Manufacture of watches and trading of watch movements segment is engaged in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic watches and watch parts, trading of watch movements and watch parts. It generates maximum revenue from the Manufacture of watches and trading of watch movements segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and the PRC and also has a presence in North America, Europe, and Other Countries.