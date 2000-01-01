Company Profile

National Express Group is a public transport operator domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company organises itself into five segments: U.K. bus, U.K. coach, German rail, North America, and Spain and Morocco. North America, which contributes the largest portion of company revenue, operates school buses and transport services in the United States and Canada. Spain and Morocco, the next- largest segment, operates bus and coach services. U.K. bus operates local bus and metro light rail services domestically. U.K. coach operates domestic scheduled coach services. German rail, the smallest segment, provides contracted rail services.National Express Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engaged in providing passenger transport services in the UK and overseas. Its business segments are UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco and Central functions.