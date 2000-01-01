Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a diversified energy company engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production segment, the Pipeline and Storage segment, the Gathering segment, and the Utility segment. It derives key revenue from the Utility segment. The Utility segment operations are regulated by the NYPSC and the PaPUC and are carried out by Distribution Corporation. Distribution Corporation sells natural gas to retail customers and provides natural gas transportation services in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States.