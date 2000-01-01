Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a diversified energy company engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production segment, the Pipeline and Storage segment, the Gathering segment, and the Utility segment. It derives key revenue from the Exploration and Production segment which involves the exploration for, and the development and production of, natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the US, and the Utility segment which involves selling natural gas to retail customers and provision of natural gas transportation services in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.