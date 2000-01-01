National General Holdings Corp Deposit Repr 1/40th Non-Cum Pfd Series B (NASDAQ:NGHCO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NGHCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NGHCO

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NGHCO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6362208083

Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The company manages its business through two segments, Property and Casualty segment and Accident and Health segment.

Latest NGHCO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .