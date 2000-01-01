Company Profile

National Grid owns and operates the electric and gas transmission system in England and Wales. In 2019, it divested its U.K. natural gas distribution business. In the Northeastern United States, it serves 7.1 million electricity and gas customers combined in three states. It also owns regulated transmission and electricity generation in the United States, metering services, merchant transmission lines in the U.K., and the Grain (U.K.) liquefied natural gas facility.National Grid PLC transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It owns regulated transmission and electricity generation facilities in the United Kingdom and United States.