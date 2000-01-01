Company Profile

National Healthcare Corp Provides long-term care facilities. Its principal business includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home care programs. The company's activities include providing sub-acute and post-acute skilled nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, memory and Alzheimer's care, senior living services, and home health care services. In addition, the company also provide management services, accounting, and financial services, as well as insurance services to third-party operators of healthcare facilities. Its reportable segments include Inpatient services, and home care services. Generating, a majority of its revenue from Inpatient services.