Company Profile

National Instruments Corp designs, manufactures and sells software and hardware platforms to engineers and scientists. Its suite of application software products includes NI TestStand, targeted for measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, targeted for configuring real-time testing applications; and NI DIAdem, which offers tools to interactively mine and analyze data. The company derives revenue primarily from the sale of hardware, software licenses, and related services. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.