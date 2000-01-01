Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with more than a thousand locations in six continents.National Oilwell Varco Inc is a provider in the design, manufacture and sale of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion and production operations, and the provision of oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry.