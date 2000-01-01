Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc has an eclectic product portfolio consisting of household appliances, ammunition, and diapers. The company operates in three segments viz Defense, Housewares/Small Appliance, and Safety. Majority of the revenue is earned from defense segment which is engaged in manufacturing 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, medium caliber cartridge cases; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products for the U.S. Government and prime contractor. While Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances; and the safety segment provides safety technology empowering organizations and individuals to protect what is more important.National Presto Industries Inc is engaged in manufacturing defense products. Its product portfolio includes 40mm ammunition, precision and electro-mechanical assemblies and medium caliber cartridge cases, amongst others.