National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NSA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NSA
- Market Cap$1.934bn
- SymbolNYSE:NSA
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINUS6378701063
Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company makes investments in self-storage properties located in the United States.