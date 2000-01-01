National Storage REIT Stapled (Unit, Ordinary Share) (ASX:NSR)
National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand. NSR is also the only ASX-listed company focusing solely on self-storage. Most of its properties are owned and operated, but it also has long-term leaseholds, all of which are internally managed under a real estate investment trust, or REIT, structure. The self-storage industry is dominated by single site owners, with the largest three operators, including NSR, operating about 20% of the centres. NSR’s primary strategy is to continue acquiring self-storage centres and develop centres in a highly fragmented industry, as well generating organic growth via dynamic pricing and occupancy management. Most of NSR’s centres are situated in the city fringes and regional areas.National Storage REIT offers storage for applications including personal storage; business and commercial storage; wine storage; vehicle storage; and climate-controlled storage.