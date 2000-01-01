National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NSR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NSR
- Market CapAUD1.541bn
- SymbolASX:NSR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINAU000000NSR2
Company Profile
National Storage REIT offers storage for applications including personal storage; business and commercial storage; wine storage; vehicle storage; and climate-controlled storage.