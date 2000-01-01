National Tyre & Wheel Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:NTD)

APAC company
Company Info - NTD

  • Market CapAUD46.300m
  • SymbolASX:NTD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NTD0

Company Profile

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd is a tyre and wheel wholesaler carrying on business through subsidiary operating entities in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

