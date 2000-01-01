National United Resources Holdings Ltd (SEHK:254)

Market Info - 254

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 254

  • Market CapHKD910.470m
  • SymbolSEHK:254
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000171519

Company Profile

National United Resources Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries trades coking coal, aluminium rod and fuel oil. It is also engaged in providing online platform for trading & delivery of precious metals; & provides media & marketing services.

Latest 254 news

