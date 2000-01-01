Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSM)

North American company
Market Info - NSM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NSM

  • Market Cap$1.795bn
  • SymbolNYSE:NSM
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorSpecialty Finance
  • Currency
  • ISINUS63861C1099

Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides residential mortgages to homeowners, home buyers, home sellers and real estate investors in the United States. It provides servicing, origination and transaction based services to single-family residences.

