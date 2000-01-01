Nationwide Building Society (LSE:NBS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NBS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NBS
- Market Cap£1.722bn
- SymbolLSE:NBS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BBQ33664
Company Profile
Nationwide Building Society is engaged in providing personal financial services. Its products include current accounts, savings accounts, loans, credit cards, mortgages, investments and insurance products.