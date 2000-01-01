Natixis SA (EURONEXT:KN)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KN

  • Market Cap€6.744bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:KN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000120685

Company Profile

Natixis houses unlisted French banking giant, BPCE Group's investment banking, asset management, insurance, and financial services operations.The bulk of its revenue is generated within France.Natixis is a France-based provides a range of solutions and services for equity markets and it operates in banking, financial and investment services.

Latest KN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .