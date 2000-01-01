Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International Inc is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs and other nutritional supplements, as well as other healthcare products to customers within the US and internationally. Business activity of the firm is operated through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, Patent and Trademark Licensing segment. The company derives the majority of revenue from Private-Label Contract Manufacturing which is engaged in providing manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other healthcare products, whereas the Patent and Trademark Licensing segment primarily includes royalty income from its license and supply agreements associated with the sale.Natural Alternatives International provides contract manufacturing services to companies that market & distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products to customers within and outside the U.S.