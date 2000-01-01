Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc operates natural and organic grocery and dietary supplement stores. It offers the following product categories, natural and organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company generates the majority of its revenue from grocery products and dietary supplements, with the rest from body-care and pet-care products and others.Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc is a specialty retailer of natural, organic groceries and dietary supplements.