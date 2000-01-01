Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company. It offers a line of products such as Wellness, Herbal, Beauty, Lifestyle, Home, and Baby. Wellness products include targeted nutrition for joint health, antioxidant support, digestive health, heart health, and vision health. Herbal products include anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners. Lifestyle products improve the overall quality of life and to support active, physical and healthy lifestyles. Home products are designed to create a clean and natural living environment for the home, and Baby products formulated with gentle ingredients from nature for infants and babies. It generates a majority of its revenue from Hong Kong.Natural Health Trends Corp is engaged in the direct selling industry, selling lifestyle enhancement products, cosmetics, personal care and dietary supplements, and also what is called network marketing or multi-level marketing.