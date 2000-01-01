Nature Group (LSE:NGR)
Company Info - NGR
- Market Cap£2.500m
- SymbolLSE:NGR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINJE00B3B5FZ40
Company Profile
Nature Group PLC is a maritime and offshore waste collection and treatment company. It is engaged in treatment of waste liquids in onshore locations, supply of equipment for polluted waste water, offshore treatment modules.