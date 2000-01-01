NatureBank Asset Management Inc (TSX:COO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - COO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - COO

  • Market CapCAD1.240m
  • SymbolTSX:COO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA63903K1012

Company Profile

NatureBank Asset Management Inc primary business is the sourcing, financing, development, and commercialization of sustainable commodities across the agro-forestry and carbon sectors.

Latest COO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .