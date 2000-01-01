Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products Inc is a natural health and wellness company, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and selling of nutritional and personal care products. The company markets its products in Australia, Austria, Belarus, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, and in various other countries. The company operates in four segments namely, Asia, Europe, North America, and Others. It offers products related to general health, immunity, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care and weight management.