Company Profile

Naturgy stems from the acquisition of Union Fenosa in 2008. The company operates across the gas value chain, from procurement to distribution and marketing. It owns and operates the largest gas distribution network in Spain and is the leader in retail gas supply. The company also owns and operates gas and electricity distribution networks in Latin American countries. The company owns 13.7 GW of generation capacity in Spain and 3.2 GW of conventional power plants internationally.Gas Natural SDG SA through its subsidiaries is engaged in the exploration and development, liquefaction, distribution, and commercialization of natural gas, as well as the generation, transport, distribution and commercialization of electricity.