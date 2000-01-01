Naturhouse Health SA (XMAD:NTH)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NTH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NTH

  • Market Cap€120.810m
  • SymbolXMAD:NTH
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105043006

Company Profile

Naturhouse Health SA provides nutrition & weight management products. The Company's products include food supplements, Healthy Foods & Drinks, cosmetics & body care products.

Latest NTH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .