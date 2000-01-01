Naturhouse Health SA (XMAD:NTH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NTH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NTH
- Market Cap€120.810m
- SymbolXMAD:NTH
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINES0105043006
Company Profile
Naturhouse Health SA provides nutrition & weight management products. The Company's products include food supplements, Healthy Foods & Drinks, cosmetics & body care products.