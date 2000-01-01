Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NTUS)
- Market Cap$749.290m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NTUS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- ISINUS6390501038
Natus Medical Inc is a provider of newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. It is divided into three business units: Neuro, Newborn Care, and Hearing and Balance. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Neurology business unit which includes products and services that provide diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical solutions in neurodiagnostics, neurocritical care, and neurosurgery.Natus Medical Inc provides newborn care, neurology healthcare products and services used for screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of medical ailments in newborn care, epilepsy, and balance and mobility disorders.