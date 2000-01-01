Nautilus Biotechnology Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NAUT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NAUT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NAUT
- Market Cap$214.120m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NAUT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS63909J1088
Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology Inc is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the human proteome. It has built a prototype of a single-molecule instrument, Proteomic Analysis System.