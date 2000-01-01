Nautilus Biotechnology Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NAUT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NAUT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NAUT

  • Market Cap$214.120m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NAUT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS63909J1088

Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the human proteome. It has built a prototype of a single-molecule instrument, Proteomic Analysis System.

Latest NAUT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .