Company Profile

Nautilus Inc is a global technology-driven fitness solutions company. It designs home-fitness equipment that it sells under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, and Schwinn brands. The company operates in two segments, Direct, and Retail. The direct business offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and its websites. The Retail business offers products through a network of independent retail companies and specialty retailers with stores and websites located in the U.S. and internationally. It also derives a portion of revenue from the licensing of its brands and intellectual property.Nautilus Inc is a consumer fitness products company. It is engaged in designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use.