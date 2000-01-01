Navarre Minerals Ltd (ASX:NML)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NML

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NML

  • Market CapAUD50.220m
  • SymbolASX:NML
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NML8

Company Profile

Navarre Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Western Victoria Copper Project, Stawell Corridor Gold Project, Tandarra Gold project, and St Arnaud Gold project.

Latest NML news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .