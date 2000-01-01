Navarre Minerals Ltd (ASX:NML)
- Market CapAUD50.220m
- SymbolASX:NML
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000NML8
Navarre Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Western Victoria Copper Project, Stawell Corridor Gold Project, Tandarra Gold project, and St Arnaud Gold project.