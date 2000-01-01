Navasota Resources Inc (TSX:NAV.H)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:NAV.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAluminum
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6392941077

Company Profile

Navasota Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the process of exploring its bauxite exploration and evaluation assets.

