Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NGI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NGI

  • Market CapAUD436.180m
  • SymbolASX:NGI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NGI6

Company Profile

Navigator Global Investments Ltd is a fund management company that through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries including the Australian based, Certitude Global Investments Limited, and US-based fund manager, Lighthouse Investment Partners.

Latest NGI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .