Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NAP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NAP
- Market Cap$56.350m
- SymbolNYSE:NAP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorShipping & Ports
- Currency
- ISINMHY621341046
Company Profile
Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP owns and operates very large crude oil tankers under long term employment contracts with international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators. The company's fleet consists of Vlccs.