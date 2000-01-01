Company Profile

Navistar International Corp is a manufacturer of medium & heavy-duty trucks, school buses, military vehicles, and diesel engines. Its operating segments are Truck, which accounts for the majority revenue; Parts; Global Operations; and Financial Services. The company manufactures Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands. Its geographical segments include the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, and others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.Navistar International Corp is a holding company whose individual units provide integrated and best in class transportation solutions. It also provides retail, wholesale and lease financing services for trucks and parts.