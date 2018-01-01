Navitas Semiconductor Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NVTS) Share Price

NVTS
Navitas Semiconductor Corp Class A
North American company
Technology
Semiconductors
Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.
Symbol
NASDAQ:NVTS
ISIN
US63942X1063
Currency
USD
