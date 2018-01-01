Navitas Semiconductor Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NVTS) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Navitas Semiconductor Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corp Class A

Technology

Semiconductors

Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

US63942X1063

USD

