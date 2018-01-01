Navitas Semiconductor Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NVTS) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. Symbol NASDAQ:NVTS ISIN US63942X1063 Currency USD

Loading... Loading Comparison