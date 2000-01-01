Nayuki Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2150)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2150
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2150
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2150
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINKYG6432S1066
Company Profile
Nayuki Holdings Ltd is a premium modern teahouse chain in China serving freshly-made tea drinks. The group principally generates its revenue from the sales of freshly-made tea drinks, baked goods and other products through its operating teahouses and online food delivery applications mainly in the PRC.