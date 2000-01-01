Nayuki Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2150)

Market Info - 2150

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2150

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2150
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6432S1066

Company Profile

Nayuki Holdings Ltd is a premium modern teahouse chain in China serving freshly-made tea drinks. The group principally generates its revenue from the sales of freshly-made tea drinks, baked goods and other products through its operating teahouses and online food delivery applications mainly in the PRC.

