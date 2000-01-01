NB Aurora SA Sicaf-Raif Class A (MTA:NBA)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - NBA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NBA
- Market Cap€181.820m
- SymbolMTA:NBA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINLU1738384764
Company Profile
NB Aurora SA Sicaf-Raif is a long term Luxembourg investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through minority equity investments in a portfolio of small and medium sized and unlisted Italian companies.