NB Aurora SA Sicaf-Raif Class A (MTA:NBA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NBA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NBA

  • Market Cap€181.820m
  • SymbolMTA:NBA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINLU1738384764

Company Profile

NB Aurora SA Sicaf-Raif is a long term Luxembourg investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through minority equity investments in a portfolio of small and medium sized and unlisted Italian companies.

Latest NBA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .