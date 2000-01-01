NBI Bearings Europe SA (XMAD:NBI)

European company
Market Info - NBI

Company Info - NBI

  • Market Cap€48.320m
  • SymbolXMAD:NBI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorTools & Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105062022

Company Profile

NBI Bearings Europe SA is engaged in designing and production of bearings. The Company's products include Ball bearings, Support rollers, Cam followers, Cylindrical roller bearings and Spherical roller thrust bearings.

Latest NBI news

