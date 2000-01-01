NCAB Group AB (OMX:NCAB)
Market Info - NCAB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NCAB
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:NCAB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINSE0011167956
Company Profile
NCAB Group AB offers a broad range of printed circuit board (PCB) which, after receiving a customer order, are sourced from external manufacturers, predominantly located in China. It provides comprehensive services comprising design support, through prototyping, production and quality control. The operating activities are controlled in four segments; Nordic, Europe, East and North America. It generates key revenue from the Europe segment which includes the provision of a broad range of PCBs from the group's companies in the UK, Poland, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.