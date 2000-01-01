Company Profile

NCAB Group AB offers a broad range of printed circuit board (PCB) which, after receiving a customer order, are sourced from external manufacturers, predominantly located in China. It provides comprehensive services comprising design support, through prototyping, production and quality control. The operating activities are controlled in four segments; Nordic, Europe, East and North America. It generates key revenue from the Europe segment which includes the provision of a broad range of PCBs from the group's companies in the UK, Poland, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.NCAB Group AB offers a broad range of printed circuit board which, after receiving a customer order, are sourced from external manufacturers, predominantly located in China.