Company Profile

NCC AB is a construction and property development company in the Nordic region. The business operations of the group are divided into five operating segments namely NCC Infrastructure, NCC Building Sweden, NCC Building Nordics, NCC Industry and NCC Property Development. The NCC Infrastructure supplies entire infrastructure projects from design and construction to production and service; NCC Building Sweden and NCC Building Nordics primarily build housing and offices; Industry operations are based on production of stone materials and asphalt, as well as piling works and paving and NCC Property Development develops and sells commercial properties in metropolitan regions in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The firm derives majority revenue from Infrastructure division.NCC AB is engaged in developing and building residential and commercial properties, and constructing industrial facilities and public buildings, roads, civil engineering structures and other types of infrastructure.