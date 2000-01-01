Company Profile

NCC Group PLC is a U.K.-based provider of information assurance software solutions to the transportation, finance, retail, Internet of Things, and oil and gas end markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments: assurance, which offers security and risk consulting services, and escrow, which offers software escrow services with a third-party agent. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United Kingdom, with the rest coming from Europe and the rest of the world.NCC Group PLC provides information assurance software solutions to the transportation, finance, retail, Internet of Things, and oil and gas end markets.