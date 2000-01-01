Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LSE:NCCL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NCCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NCCL

  • Market Cap£16.250m
  • SymbolLSE:NCCL
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG640631039

Company Profile

Ncondezi Energy Ltd engages in coal exploration. It is principally a power development company with an integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project located near Tete in northern Mozambique.

Latest NCCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

NCCL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .