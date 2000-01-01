Company Profile

NCR Corp designs and services automated systems that streamline interactions between businesses and consumers. The company is the largest global vendor of ATMs and also sells point-of-sale terminals and self-service check-out systems for retail stores, and self-check-in kiosks for airlines and hotels. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from overseas.NCR Corp is a technology company, which provides products and services, which enable businesses to connect, interact and transact with their customers.