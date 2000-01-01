NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR)

North American company
Market Info - NCR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NCR

  • Market Cap$2.430bn
  • SymbolNYSE:NCR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS62886E1082

Company Profile

NCR Corp designs and services automated systems that streamline interactions between businesses and consumers. The company is the largest global vendor of ATMs and also sells point-of-sale terminals and self-service check-out systems for retail stores, and self-check-in kiosks for airlines and hotels. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from overseas.NCR Corp is a technology company, which provides products and services, which enable businesses to connect, interact and transact with their customers.

Latest NCR news

