Nebag AG (SIX:NBEN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NBEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NBEN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:NBEN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCH0005059438
Company Profile
Nebag AG is an investment company. The company invests in non-listed Swiss companies. Furthermore the company offers debt facilities for suitable companies. It prefers to invest in non-listed blue chips and listed small and mid-cap companies.Nebag AG is an investment company. The company invests primarily in non-listed Swiss companies. Furthermore the company offers debt facilities for suitable companies.