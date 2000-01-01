Nebo Capital Corp (TSX:NBO.H)
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
Nebo Capital Corp is a capital pool company. Its principal business is to identifiy and evaluate the companies, assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.