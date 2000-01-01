Nebu Resources Inc (TSX:NBU)
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:NBU
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- ISINCA63970T3082
Company Profile
Nebu Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Province of Ontario, Canada.