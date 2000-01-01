Company Profile

Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek NEDAP develops and supplies technological solutions to socially relevant themes such as sufficient food, clean drinking water, sustainable energy security, and healthcare. The company's' in-house business units include identification systems, mobility solutions, library solutions, light controls, livestock management, retail, security management, staffing solutions and healthcare. It mainly operates in the European region.