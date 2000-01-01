Nederman Holding AB (OMX:NMAN)
- SymbolOMX:NMAN
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINSE0011204510
Company Profile
Nederman Holding AB is an industrial equipment manufacturer. Its products are developed and marketed globally with the aim of reducing the harmful effects of industrial processes. The firm functions through four segments, Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology, Nederman Process Technology, Nederman Duct & Filter Technology and Nederman Monitoring & Control Technology. The group works in ten geographic regions: Sweden, Germany, the UK, other EMEA, the US, other Americas, China, India, other APAC and rest of the world.Nederman Holding AB is an industrial equipment manufacturer. Its products are developed to reduce the harmful effects of industrial machinery and applications such as metal fabrication, energy production and automobile industries.