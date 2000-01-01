Company Profile

Nederman Holding AB is an industrial equipment manufacturer. Its products are developed and marketed globally with the aim of reducing the harmful effects of industrial processes. The firm functions through four segments, Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology, Nederman Process Technology, Nederman Duct & Filter Technology and Nederman Monitoring & Control Technology. The group works in ten geographic regions: Sweden, Germany, the UK, other EMEA, the US, other Americas, China, India, other APAC and rest of the world.