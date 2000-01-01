Company Profile

Neenah Inc produces and sells a variety of paper and performance-based technical products. The company reportable segments include Technical Products which sells filtration products used to filter air, fuel, water, and oil in automobiles. It's Fine Paper and Packaging, sells paper for writing, specialty paper, and envelopes used in corporate-branded paper materials, labels, and packaging and Other segment composed of papers sold to converters for end uses such as covering materials for datebooks, diaries, yearbooks, and traditional photo albums. The company generates maximum revenue from Technical product segment. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Germany and Rest of Europe.Neenah Inc, formerly Neenah Paper Inc, is a producer of filtration media and other durable, saturated, and coated substrates, and also premium, specialty and sustainable papers used for premium writing, text, cover, private watermarks.